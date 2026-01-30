Why Manpreet Singh’s omission sits at the centre of Indian hockey’s latest controversy

1 6

When Hockey India released its 33-member list of probables for the men’s team’s preparatory camp ahead of the FIH Pro League, one omission stood out more than the others.

A central figure in Indian hockey for over a decade, Manpreet Singh was not on the list.

Manpreet’s absence goes to the heart of a dispute that now involves discipline, authority, team culture and the uneasy balance between experience and transition in a World Cup year.

The camp, scheduled from February 1 to 7 in Rourkela, is meant to prepare India for the FIH Pro League, which begins on February 11 with matches against Belgium.

Along with Manpreet, Dilpreet Singh and goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak were also left out. Hockey India said the decision was linked to a disciplinary issue that occurred during India’s tour of South Africa in December 2025.

2 6 Manpreet Singh, 7, Sukhjeet Singh, 34, and others celebrate a goal during a Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Korea/ File picture

What happened on the South Africa tour

India toured South Africa between December 2 and 16 for a three-Test series. During that tour, according to sources quoted by PTI, the three senior players were involved in an incident where they allegedly gave a teammate chewing gum laced with gummies containing a banned substance.

The teammate reportedly felt unwell after consuming it, missed a team meeting, and required overnight medical care before returning the next day. The players later apologised to him.

The matter was handled internally during the tour. There was no public disclosure at the time, no press release, and no indication of a formal inquiry.

Weeks later, when the probables list was announced, Hockey India confirmed that the players had been excluded on disciplinary grounds.

There was “no formal written report” submitted by head coach Craig Fulton to the federation following the tour. The decision was conveyed to the squad during a team meeting.

3 6 Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Mandeep Singh and others celebrate a goal during a Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between India and China, in Rajgir/ File picture

The grey area of ‘banned substance’

One phrase has dominated the reporting around the incident: “banned substance”. In global sport, that term triggers strict anti-doping procedures.

Under World Anti-Doping Agency rules, the presence or administration of a prohibited substance would normally lead to testing, documentation and, in some cases, provisional suspensions.

In this case, however, there has been no confirmation of any doping test, no medical bulletin issued and no clarification from Hockey India on whether the substance fell under WADA’s prohibited list.

The incident has been treated as a breach of team discipline rather than an anti-doping violation.

Without formal testing or findings, it remains unclear on the severity of the offence, even as the consequences for the players have been significant.

4 6 Manpreet Singh during a training session/ File

Why Manpreet’s name changes the story

Manpreet Singh is not just another senior player. He is one of the most experienced hockey players India has produced.

At 33, Manpreet has been part of the national team for nearly 15 years. He captained India for several seasons and played a central role in the team’s bronze medal wins at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

With 411 international caps, he is one appearance short of equalling the national record of 412 matches, currently held by former India captain Dilip Tirkey, who is now Hockey India president.

This is the first time in his career that Manpreet has been excluded from the core group without an injury or a dip in form.

Manpreet has said he had sought a break to recover mentally after a demanding Hockey India League season and denied suggestions that his absence was linked to the caps record.

5 6 Craig Fulton/ PTI

Rotation or retaliation?

Hockey India and coach Craig Fulton have also pointed to rotation and workload management as factors behind the selection changes.

Speaking ahead of the camp, Fulton said: "Post the Hero Hockey India League, we felt this was the right time to rotate the squad. We've rested a few senior players to manage workload, while rewarding performances from players who've earned their opportunity.”

The 2026 calendar is crowded, with the Hockey World Cup scheduled for August and the Asian Games in September–October, where Olympic qualification will be on the line.

Rotation is not unusual in modern hockey, particularly after a domestic league. New players such as Poovanna Chandura Boby and Rosan Kujur have been brought into the probables list as part of this process.

Yet the overlap between disciplinary action and selection has blurred the message. Only the three players involved in the South Africa incident were excluded, raising questions about whether the decision was purely strategic or also punitive.

Fulton reportedly opposed the exclusion of the senior players, viewing it as interference in team matters, and even offered to resign before being persuaded to continue.

6 6 Reuters File photo

What it means for the team

India begin their Pro League campaign in Rourkela next week, using the tournament to build combinations ahead of the World Cup. The absence of senior figures sends a clear message about discipline, but it also removes experience from the dressing room at a critical stage.

Whether this decision strengthens team culture or unsettles it will become clearer only as the season unfolds. For now, Manpreet Singh’s omission remains the point where all the threads of Indian hockey’s latest controversy come together.