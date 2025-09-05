‘... I won't make it’: Teary-eyed Leo Messi ends silence on 2026 Fifa World Cup participation

Lionel Messi delivered a masterclass performance in what may have been his final World Cup qualifier on home soil, scoring twice to lead Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Venezuela at a packed Monumental Stadium on Friday at 5:00 AM IST.

More than 80,000 fans gave the 38-year-old captain a thunderous reception as he walked onto the pitch accompanied by his children.

ADVERTISEMENT

The moment was charged with emotion, and Messi was visibly moved as he prepared for what many believe could be his last competitive match in Argentina.

Already assured of a place at next year's World Cup in North America, Argentina dominated from the outset.

Nicolas Tagliafico and Franco Mastantuono created early chances but were denied by Venezuelan goalkeeper Rafael Romo.

The breakthrough came in the 39th minute following a slick move involving Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez, having entered the Venezuelan penalty area, passed across goal to Messi, who calmly finished with his left foot, sparking wild celebrations among the home crowd.

The Albiceleste maintained their pressure in the second half.

Lautaro Martinez doubled the lead in the 76th minute with a diving header from a Nico Gonzalez cross.

Four minutes later, Messi added his second goal of the night, finishing a move initiated by Thiago Almada, sealing a memorable 3-0 win.

"It's going to be a very special game for me because it's the last one in the qualifying round. I don't know if there will be friendlies or more games after that," Messi has said earlier in a post match interview with Apple TV after Inter Miami's Leagues Cup semifinal win against Orlando City on August 27.

National coach Lionel Scaloni had highlighted the significance of the match ahead of kick-off.

"Yes, this is a match which Leo has said will be emotional, special, nice because it's true that our last qualifying match. More than anyone I will enjoy it. Having been able to coach him has honestly been a pleasure, and let's hope that fans who go to the stadium will also enjoy it because he truly deserves it," Scaloni said.

Messi has not disclosed when he plans to retire from international football but confirmed this would be his final World Cup qualifier on Argentine soil.

Speaking after the match, he reflected on his future, indicating he is motivated to continue but prefers to take it day by day.

"Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won’t make it. But well, we’re almost there so I’m excited and motivated to play it," Messi said.

"Like I always say, I go day by day, match by match. That’s it, taking it day by day, going by how I feel. Day by day, trying to feel good and above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it. But when I don’t, honestly, I don’t have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don’t feel good. So, we’ll see. I haven’t made a decision about the World Cup. Match by match, I’ll finish the season, then I’ll have preseason, and there will be six months left. So, we’ll see how I feel. Hopefully I’ll have a good preseason in 2026, and finish this MLS season well, and then I’ll decide,” he added.

His participation still remains undecided in the 2026 World Cup.

At 38, Messi continues to defy age and expectations. With his appearance against Venezuela, he equaled Colombia’s Ivan Hurtado record for most appearances in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers at 72.

He also extended his record as the highest goal scorer in South American qualifiers, now with 36 goals.

The match also offered poignant family moments as Messi shared time with his children before and after the game, turning the evening into both a celebration of his enduring brilliance and a potential farewell on home soil.

Tributes poured in from across Argentina and beyond, with CONMEBOL posting a pre-game photo of Messi captioned, "The last dance is coming."

With the win, Argentina remain atop the South American qualifying table with 38 points and will travel to Ecuador for their final group match.

Venezuela, meanwhile, will aim to revive their hopes when they host Colombia.