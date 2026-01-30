MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Former CNN anchor Don Lemon arrested after livestreaming immigration protest at church

Lemon's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, called his arrest an 'unprecedented attack on the First Amendment'

Reuters Published 30.01.26, 07:45 PM
Don Lemon

Don Lemon Reuters

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has been arrested, a Justice Department official familiar with the situation said on Friday.

Lemon livestreamed a demonstration that interrupted a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota, earlier this month that protested President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in the area.

Lemon's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, called his arrest an "unprecedented attack on the First Amendment." Lemon said he was at the demonstration as a journalist. He said he was tipped off ahead of time but did not know the activists would disrupt the service.

He can be seen arguing with a parishioner about immigration enforcement. Trump administration officials quickly condemned the demonstration and accused protesters of intimidating Christian worshippers.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

