485 roads, 3 national highways blocked in Himachal after heavy snowfall



Heavy snowfall has left large parts of Himachal Pradesh cut off, with 485 roads, including three National Highways, still blocked to traffic across the state.

Data from the State Emergency Operation Centre shows that the worst-hit region is the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, where 275 roads remain closed.

Tourists enjoy winter and adventure sports including skiing and paragliding at snow-laden Solang Valley, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (PTI)

These include key routes such as NH 03 (Leh–Manali) and NH 505 (Kaza–Gramphu), both crucial for connectivity to high-altitude areas. Mandi district has 67 blocked roads, while Kullu has 58, including NH 305 (Aut–Luhri–Sainj).

In Shimla, 40 roads are closed, followed by 35 in Chamba. Smaller numbers of road closures have been reported from Kinnaur (four), Una (three), Kangra (two) and Sirmour (one).

Horses stand against the backdrop of the snow-capped Himalayan range after fresh snowfall in Shimla, Friday, January 30, 2026. (PTI)

Despite the widespread disruption to road movement, weather conditions remained relatively stable on Thursday. Very light snowfall and rain were recorded in the higher reaches, while most parts of the state experienced dry weather.

Temperatures, however, continued to dip in the tribal belt. Tabo village in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus 10.2 degrees Celsius.

People warm themselves around a makeshift fire on a cold afternoon following fresh snowfall, in Manali, Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (PTI)

The Meteorological Department has forecast light snowfall and rain in the higher hills on January 31. "Weather will remain dry in the low and middle hills of the state," the MeT said.

