Santosh Trophy: Super-sub Shrestha scores Bengal’s last-gasp winner against Uttarakhand

Bengal and Rajasthan occupy the top two spots in Group A with six points apiece, though the former are ahead on goal difference

Our Bureau Published 24.01.26, 09:11 AM
Norhari Shreshtha (No. 28) scores Bengal’s winner in the Santosh Trophy match against Uttarakhand on Friday.

Defending champions Bengal continued their winning run, edging past Uttarakhand 1-0, while hosts Assam came back from behind twice, before being held to a 3-3 draw by Nagaland, in the 79th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy in Dhakuakhana, on Friday.

In Silapathar, Rajasthan quietly continued their push for a knockout spot, earning a 1-0 win against Tamil Nadu.

Bengal and Rajasthan occupy the top two spots in Group A with six points apiece, though the former are ahead on goal difference.

They are followed by Tamil Nadu on third with three points from two matches, while Assam and Nagaland have one point apiece. Uttarakhand are yet to open their account.

Naro Hari Shrestha turned out to be Bengal’s super sub as he netted Bengal’s winner deep into injury time to help them carve out a solitary goal victory over a spirited Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand kept Bengal at bay for 97 minutes, but when a draw seemed the likely result, the complexion of the game changed suddenly.

Taking a free-kick deep inside his half, stopper Chaku Mandi chipped the ball right into the opponent’s box. Gaurav Rawat headed it out.

But it came to Bickey Thapa, who in turn headed it into the box. Naro Hari Shreshta chested the ball down, screened his marker, and let fly a rising right-footer on the turn. The ball zoomed into the top left corner as the Bengal camp jumped in jubilation.

Uttarakhand appeared to be the more organised and dangerous side than the 33-time champions. They played with three in defence, six in midfield and just one upfront to deny Bengal the space in the middle, and launched quick attacks on the flanks.

