'No clarity, deep distress': East Bengal appeals to PM Modi to save Indian football

East Bengal, one of India’s oldest football clubs, has sounded the alarm over what it calls an "unprecedented crisis" in Indian football, appealing directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediate intervention.

The club has flagged the uncertainty surrounding the Indian Super League (ISL) and a sharp decline in investment as signs of a sport teetering on the edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the 106-year-old club reminded that India’s national team has fallen to 142nd in the latest FIFA rankings, a stark fall from its glory days, which included Asian Games gold medals in 1951 and 1962 and a bronze in 1970.

Also Read Justice Rao calls for AIFF reforms to revive ISL bidding after tender draws no bidders

The Supreme Court is now seized of the matter over selecting a new commercial rights holder for the ISL after a tender floated by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) drew no bidders. The issue is expected to be heard on Friday.

East Bengal is also part of the 12 ISL teams that have filed a joint application for intervention before the Supreme Court, pressing for clarity on the league’s uncertain future.

The club expressed deep concern that the ISL, India’s premier football league, has still not kicked off this season, creating "deep distress" among players, clubs, officials and supporters.

"There is no clarity on when, or whether, it will commence. This uncertainty has created widespread anxiety and threatens the integrity and future of the sport," the letter, signed by East Bengal Club president Murari Lal Lohia, stated.

East Bengal, which claims a support base of over 4.5 crore, said the deterioration in governance over the past four to five years has left the sport’s ecosystem in tatters.

Despite football being one of the country’s most followed sports, administrative paralysis and dwindling investment have brought the game to a near standstill.

The club’s appeal to the Prime Minister is clear and urgent: ensure the ISL begins immediately and revive corporate investment and sponsorship, which have collapsed, leaving clubs stranded.

"Your guidance is urgently required to restore corporate confidence and ensure the smooth functioning of the league," the letter said.

The club also highlighted the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, warning that India cannot afford to neglect football in the lead-up to such a major event.

East Bengal concluded on a note of cautious hope, stating it has full faith in the Prime Minister’s sporting vision and expressing hope that his intervention would help Indian football "reclaim its rightful place on the global stage."