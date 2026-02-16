East Bengal coach says more home games add pressure before ISL opener

East Bengal will play 10 of their 13 matches in ISL-12 in the city, but coach Oscar Bruzon feels that makes the job all the more difficult for his team.

East Bengal begin their campaign on Monday when they host NorthEast United FC at the Salt Lake Stadium.

“I’m sure this year rivals coming here to Calcutta will play low block. Low block is always a problem for us. So playing more home games is not an advantage. Sometimes it’s easier to play away because the rivals do not just defend,” Bruzon told a news conference at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday. “Yes, we are going to have the advantage of the fans, the condition of the field. But you never know,” the Spaniard added.

In football, a low block is a defensive, out-of-possession strategy in which a team drops deep into their own defensive third.

NorthEast United, known for playing attacking football under Juan Pedro Benali, have let go their star goal-scorer, Moroccan Alaaeddine Ajaraie, on loan during the January transfer window. It remains to be seen how Bruzon’s compatriot Benali lines up his team on Monday.

East Bengal will be without defenders Kevin Sibille and Mohammad Rakip and midfielder Naorem Mahesh Singh for the match. “We have to deal with it,” Bruzon said.

Bruzon also gave an update on Sibille’s injury. Sibille first complained of back pain after colliding with a player during a training session and, on return, picked up a hamstring injury. He is undergoing the rehabilitation process in Spain. “It looks like he will be out for four to five weeks. Maybe he will feature in two matches before the international break in March”.

Md. Sp. lose

Jamshedpur FC defeated Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Sunday. Madih Talal scored the winner. In Bengaluru, Bengaluru FC defeated Sporting Club Delhi 2-0. Sivasakthi Narayanan and Sunil Chhetri were on target.