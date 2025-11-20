MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Justice Rao calls for AIFF reforms to revive ISL bidding after tender draws no bidders

Report stresses restructuring guaranteed payments and ensuring equal council representation as clubs move the Supreme Court seeking intervention amid growing uncertainty over the 2025-26 season

Our Special Correspondent Published 20.11.25, 08:31 AM
Anwar Ali (left) of India and a Bangladesh player in action during Tuesday's AFC Asian Cup qualifying match in Dhaka. India lost 1-0, their first defeat against Bangladesh in 22 years. With club football in limbo, the national team's performance has also had an adverse impact AIFF on X

Justice (Retd) L Nageswara Rao has recommended in his report to the Supreme Court that a balance be struck between preserving the autonomy of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) while keeping in mind the prospective bidders’ commercial interests after an unsuccessful tender process to monetise the country’s No. 1 league.

Justice Rao, who heads the three-member Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC), has submitted a report to the court after its invitation for bids on the tender it floated for the commercial rights of the country’s No. 1 league found no takers. AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey is also part of the committee.

“The recommendations that follow seek to strike a balanced approach by preserving the AIFF’s regulatory role while making the commercial framework more viable, and attractive to prospective bidders, thereby facilitating renewed interest and enabling the timely conduct of the ISL,” Rao noted in his report, accessed by The Telegraph.

Limited representation in the league’s governing council, minimum guaranteed payment, decision-making authority, management and sub-licensing of rights have emerged as the biggest bone of contention as all stakeholders seek a way forward for the 2025-26 season.

This paper, in its November 11 edition, had reported on the concerns raised by the interested bidders.

The AIFF, on November 7, had said that it had not received any bid for the commercial rights of the league.

“Insofar as the concerns relating to the minimum guaranteed payment have directly contributed to the non-receipt of bids, it may be appropriate to revisit and reconsider the financial obligations stipulated in the RFP (Request for Proposal),” Rao said in the
report.

“Specifically, the annual guaranteed payment to the AIFF may be restructured or reasonably reduced to ensure commercial viability for prospective partners, while still safeguarding the financial interests of the AIFF.”

In the RFP, the annual guaranteed payment to be made by the selected bidder was pegged at 37.5 crore.

The uncertainty over the league has also affected the national team’s performance, as the players are not getting any competitive matches for their clubs.

Regarding the limited representation of the prospective commercial partners, Rao has called for a revision of the governing council framework to “ensure a more balanced and functional” governance arrangement.

“The interested bidders have consistently conveyed that meaningful participation in decision-making is essential... Accordingly, the Governing Council may be reconstituted to provide the commercial partner with equal representation.”

Clubs move court

Twelve ISL clubs, including Emami East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, have filed an application in the apex court seeking an intervention.

The clubs said that they have been forced to do so due to the current crisis.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) Indian Super League (ISL)
