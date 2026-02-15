Mohun Bagan Super Giant begin ISL season with dominant win over Kerala Blasters

Mohun Bagan Super Giant returned to competitive football after three and a half months, but that did not deter them from making a winning start in ISL-12.

The defending champions prevailed over Kerala Blasters 2-0 in the inaugural match of the truncated and much-awaited league at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

Jamie Maclaren got the first goal in the 36th minute and substitute Tom Aldred made it 2-0 six minutes into the second half injury time.

Bagan played their last match on October 31 against East Bengal in the Super Cup derby in Fatorda, Goa, under the then coach Jose Molina. The Spaniard was shown the exit door soon. On Saturday, new coach Sergio Lobera was on the sidelines.

Three points and a clean sheet should make him happy. After the final whistle, Lobera was seen hugging the players and acknowledging the applause from the 29,110 spectators who turned up to see their favourite team play.

Salt Lake Stadium looked like its old self as every Bagan move was greeted with a roar. Just two months ago, it was destruction everywhere after the Lionel Messi flop show.

Bagan did look rusty at times, but that was understandable. After all, they were off the pitch for more than 100 days. Anirudh Thapa and Lalengmawia 'Apuia' Ralte worked hard in the midfield. Lobera used Liston Colaco on the right wing as Robson Robinho took over the left side. Petratos impressed as the No.10, linking well with Thapa and Maclaren.

Kerala Blasters did threaten the Bagan goal and in the first half could have taken the lead. Bagan defender Mehtab Singh intended to pass to Alberto Rodriguez, but the ball went to Nihal Sudeesh, who played it to Victor Bertomeu. The Spaniard could not control the weight of the pass, and that allowed Bagan keeper Vishal Kaith to come off his line and avert the danger.

Given Bagan’s dominance in the match, the first goal was coming sooner rather than later. Nine minutes before half-time, Bagan stitched a wonderful attacking move.

Dimitri Petratos, who played as the No.10, got the ball inside the box and showed great vision to square the ball for Maclaren instead of going for the shot. Maclaren proved his quality by keeping his composure, turned and then shot the ball inside the net for the opening goal of the ISL 2025-26 season.

Interestingly, Maclaren had scored the last goal of the 2024-25 season in Bagan's 2-1 win against Bengaluru FC at the same stadium on April 12 last year. That was more than 10 months ago!

The second goal came through substitute defender Aldred. Anirudh Thapa took a corner and Aldred leapt high to head in at the near post. Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Sachin Suresh did not have any chance to move.