Mohun Bagan sign Samir Zeljkovic as ISL champions bolster midfield options

Bosnia international footballer Samir Zeljkovic on Thursday signed a two-year deal with Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The midfielder impressed with his performances for Punjab FC in the recently concluded season of the Indian Super League.

Primarily a central defensive midfielder, Zeljkovic is also capable of playing as a centre-back. One of the key reasons behind Bagan's decision to sign him is his ability to perform effectively in both positions.

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The 28-year-old, who stands six feet tall, is also adept at making forward runs and contributing in attack.

Wherever he has played, whether in the Bosnian Premier League or the Uzbek league, Zeljkovic has consistently contributed with goals and assists. In the 2025-26 season, he scored two goals and provided three assists.

“Ever since I arrived in India, I have heard about the consistent success of Mohun Bagan SG. While playing against them in the ISL at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), I witnessed the passion and love that the club’s members and supporters have for the team," Zeljkovic said in a Bagan media release.