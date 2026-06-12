FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony dazzles with Shakira, Burna Boy show

1 7 Performers during the opening ceremony in Mexico. (Reuters)

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially commenced with opening ceremonies taking place across three host nations: Mexico, Canada, and the USA. The ceremonies showcased AI-enhanced dynamic flag projections and immersive fan engagement experiences in 360 degrees.

2 7 General view of performers during the opening ceremony in Mexico. (Reuters)

Shakira made a return to the stage, performing alongside Burna Boy, as they took center stage during the opening ceremony held in Mexico City.

3 7 Shakira and Burna Boy perform during the opening ceremony. (Reuters)

Global music sensation Shakira delivered this year's official FIFA World Cup anthem, 'Dai Dai', during the opening ceremony held in Mexico. She was accompanied by Afrobeats artist Burna Boy.

4 7 J Balvin performs during the opening ceremony. (Reuters)

Their performance promoted the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. Together with a troupe of dancers, Shakira and Burna Boy showcased their moves alongside the dance ensemble.

5 7 Danny Ocean performs during the opening ceremony. (Reuters)

During the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Mexico City, Colombian singer J Balvin collaborated with Colombian rapper-singer Ryan Castro to perform a medley of their popular songs.

6 7 Belinda and Los Angeles Azules perform during the opening ceremony. (Reuters)

Additionally, J Balvin performed his 2018 hit track, Que Calor, and performed the duet Una A La Vez with Castor.

7 7 Performers perform at the opening ceremony. (Reuters)

Other notable artists who took the stage at the ceremony included Alejandro Fernandez, Mana, Belinda, Lila Downs, Danny Ocean, Los Angeles Azules, and Tyla.