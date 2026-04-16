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regular-article-logo Thursday, 16 April 2026

Fifa president: 'Iran has to come' to World Cup, despite war with US

The war has raised doubts about Iran's participation in the World Cup; There have been conflicting public comments from Iranian government and soccer officials; US President Donald Trump discouraged the Iranian team from attending the tournament, citing safety concerns

AP Published 16.04.26, 10:08 AM
FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets the media at the FIFA World Cup closing press conference in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets the media at the FIFA World Cup closing press conference in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 AP/PTI

Fifa President Gianni Infantino said Wednesday that Iran will participate in the World Cup "for sure" despite its war with the United States.

Speaking at CNBC's Invest in America Forum, Infantino said it is important that Iran participates in the World Cup even though its participation has been in doubt since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on the country.

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"The Iranian team is coming for sure, yes," Infantino said. "We hope that by then, of course, the situation will be a peaceful situation. As I said, that would definitely help. But Iran has to come. Of course, they represent their people. They have qualified. The players want to play."

Infantino met with the Iranian national team in Antalya, Turkey, two weeks ago and said Wednesday he was impressed.

"I went to see them. They are actually quite a good team as well," Infantino said. "And they really want to play and they should play. Sports should be outside of politics now."

Infantino acknowledged it's not always possible to achieve the separation of sports and politics.

"OK we don't live on the moon, we live on planet Earth," Infantino said. "But you know if there is nobody else that believes in building bridges and in keeping them, you know, intact and together, well we are doing that job."

The United States will co-host the World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

Iran is scheduled to play two group-stage games in Inglewood, California, and one in Seattle.

The war has raised doubts about Iran's participation in the World Cup. There have been conflicting public comments from Iranian government and soccer officials. US President Donald Trump discouraged the Iranian team from attending the tournament, citing safety concerns.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets the media at the FIFA World Cup closing press conference in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
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Iranian team is coming for sure. They represent their people. The players want to play

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