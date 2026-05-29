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regular-article-logo Friday, 29 May 2026

South Korea football chief Chung Mong-gyu announces post-World Cup exit

Chung said he believed the team under coach Hong Myung-bo could produce 'meaningful results' at the tournament in North America and asked fans to give the squad their full support

Reuters Published 29.05.26, 12:59 PM
South Korea's national soccer team head coach Hong Myung-bo, left, stands with team coaches after a news conference announcing South Korea's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, May 16, 2026.

South Korea's national soccer team head coach Hong Myung-bo, left, stands with team coaches after a news conference announcing South Korea's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, May 16, 2026. AP/PTI

Korea Football Association (KFA) President Chung Mong-gyu said on Friday he plans to step down after the World Cup, acknowledging criticism of his leadership and saying his final duty was to support his country at the tournament.

Chung's tenure has been marred by scandals at times over governance and national team appointments.

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"I know well there have been various controversies and criticism while I have run the football association," Chung said in a statement.

"I believe all of this stems from my own lack of virtue. I intend to step down as KFA president after this World Cup."

The South Korean businessman, 64, has led the KFA since 2013 and won a fourth term in February 2025. His latest term was due to run until 2029.

Chung said he believed the team under coach Hong Myung-bo could produce "meaningful results" at the tournament in North America and asked fans to give the squad their full support.

South Korea play Mexico, South Africa and Czech Republic in the group stage of the June 11 to July 19 tournament.

South Korea's sports ministry said in 2024 that the KFA breached rules in appointing Jurgen Klinsmann and Hong without proper involvement of the National Team Committee.

A Seoul court in April upheld the ministry's demand for disciplinary action against Chung, according to court records.

Chung also faced backlash following the KFA's 2023 attempt to pardon sanctioned football figures, including people involved in match-fixing cases, before reversing course, according to local media.

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