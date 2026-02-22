East Bengal keep momentum going with 4-1 win over Sporting Club Delhi

East Bengal recorded their second win on the trot in ISL-12, defeating Sporting Club Delhi 4-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

Youssef Ezzejjari was once again in the mix, netting a brace, after Edmund Lalrindika scored the equaliser. Sporting Club Delhi had taken a surprising lead in the fourth minute through Augustine Lalrochana.

Four minutes into the second half injury time, Miguel Ferreira got the fourth one for Oscar Bruzon’s men.

As the scoreline suggested, East Bengal were clearly the dominant team and much credit for that should go to Brazilian Ferreira. He pulled the strings from the midfield, feeding the likes of Ezzejjari, Edmund Lalrindika, Bipin Singh and Nandhakumar Sekhar with some delightful passes and chips.

Ezzejjari, though, was the man of the match for his double strike in the second successive match.

Apart from Ferreira, Anwar Ali was once again a picture of strength in the East Bengal defence. His anticipation, calmness and ability to read the game came to the fore, like always.

Lalrindika, playing after captain Saul Crespo was declared unfit for the match, was a livewire on the right flank. It was his zeal and speed that helped East Bengal bounce back within a few minutes after conceding that early goal.

Sporting Club Delhi took the lead in the fourth minute. A good ball from the midfield caught East Bengal left back Jay Gupta napping and the host team’s cause was also not helped by winger Bipin not tracking back.

Lalrochana got the ball and toyed with Gupta with a couple of step-overs before drilling it into the far corner, past goalkeeper Pranhsukhan Singh Gill.

The equaliser came within four minutes.

Bipin’s inswinging free-kick was headed away, and the ball went to Lalrindika outside the box. The former Mohammedan Sporting forward went for a first-time volley. The connection was great, and the effort was on target. However, the ball went straight to Sporting Club Delhi goalkeeper Vishal Yadav. Much to the surprise of everyone in the stadium, Yadav failed to hold on to the ball. It slipped from his grasp and nestled into the net.

East Bengal’s second goal came in the 12th minute. Clarence Fernandes, who was finding it tough to deal with Lalrindika’s pace, brought down the latter inside the box. Referee Crystal Johin had no hesitation in pointing to the dreaded spot. Ezzejjari stepped up and converted the penalty without much ado.

Five minutes before half-time, the 20,000-odd supporters roared once again. Ferreira spotted Ezzejjari’s run inside the box and found the Spaniard with an excellent through ball. Yadav came charging off his line, but Ezzejjari kept his calm to slot the ball between the keeper’s legs. Two matches, four goals: East Bengal’s new signing is on a roll.

In between, he could have added to the tally but failed to direct a free header into the far post. The provider? Ferreira once again.

The Brazilian, who had been coach Bruzon’s favourite from the time the duo were together at Bangladesh side Bashundhara Kings, got his name on the scoresheet at the fag end of the match.

Allowed to run in the final third without any pressure, Ferreira waltzed near the edge of the box with the ball and then took a shot at the far corner.

A brilliant finish and the East Bengal bench and the stadium were up on their feet and a beaming Ferreira acknowledged the applause.

Sporting Club Delhi have two sets of brothers in their squad. Alex and Alan Sahi and Mohammed Aimen and Mohammed Azhar. Aimen and Azhar are also twins and were in the starting eleven on Saturday.