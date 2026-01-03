Chelsea begin post-Maresca era with tough test at Manchester City

Fifth-place Chelsea will begin life after manager Enzo Maresca when the team visits third-place Manchester City in Sunday's late kickoff.

Despite what has overall been a promising season from Chelsea (8-5-6, 30 points) while fielding the youngest average squad in the Premier League, the Italian was dismissed following a run of only two wins in nine matches (2-3-4) across all competitions to close 2025.

That included only two points from the Blues' last three league fixtures -- a 2-2 draw at Newcastle on 20 December, followed by a 2-1 home loss to Aston Villa on Saturday and a 2-2 home draw to Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Maresca's dismissal became official on New Year's Day. And while club ownership led by American businessman Todd Boehly searches for a permanent replacement, Chelsea U-21 manager Calum McFarlane has been promoted to be the caretaker boss of the senior team.

"I'm quite relaxed about it, to be honest," McFarlane said of stepping into the role. "I'm sure as we get closer to the game it will maybe be more nerve- racking. I'm just focused on coming in and preparing the team as best we can.

"I haven't worked at this level before, of course, but the lads today were brilliant, and it fills you with confidence we are all in it together and it's a team effort."

McFarlane will be charged with getting more from a squad that has played more than half its league matches without the now-healthy Cole Palmer, the Blues' leading scorer in the previous two campaigns. The team also has not fielded a single player above age 28.

Meanwhile, Maresca's departure has led to speculation that he could eventually be the replacement for City manager Pep Guardiola when the latter's contract expires following the 2026-27 season.

Guardiola survived his worst season in Manchester in 2024-25, having built considerable equity with six league titles won already, including a league- record four in a row before Liverpool finally snapped City's streak last season.

With City (13-4-2, 41 points) four points behind league leader Arsenal, he playfully pushed back against speculation that Maresca could succeed the legendary Spanish coach.

"Oh, my God! I have a contract," Guardiola said. "I've said a thousand million times. I know you are bored of me, 10 years here. I'm pretty sure of that! I will leave one day, I promise you."

City had won eight in a row -- including seven in the league -- before being held to a 0-0 draw at Sunderland on Thursday. And while Erling Haaland leads the Premier League with 19 goals, the most encouraging part of that recent run is that four of those wins came without him scoring.