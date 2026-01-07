‘Will not compromise on security or honour’: BCB to press ICC over T20 World Cup fixtures

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam and sports adviser Asif Nazrul on Wednesday said the board would formally convey to the International Cricket Council its reservations about the national team travelling to India for the T20 World Cup, citing security, dignity and honour as non-negotiable concerns.

Addressing a news conference after the BCB issued a statement on the sensitive issue, both reiterated why they were not comfortable with the team playing in India.

"So far, we have very clearly taken this decision that we will make the ICC understand that we do not have an environment suitable for playing in India. This will be conveyed tonight or by tomorrow morning," Nazrul said.

"With those sufficiently strong arguments, we will make the ICC understand that the core principle of our stand is that on the questions of Bangladesh's security, Bangladesh's honour, and Bangladesh's dignity, we will not compromise. But we definitely want to play the Cricket World Cup," he said.

Aminul referred to the arrangement between India and Pakistan under which the two arch-rivals play their ICC matches in a third country.

With security of the players a major concern, he argued that a similar solution should be applied to Bangladesh’s matches.

"When the Champions Trophy was held, India did not go to Pakistan, and Pakistan also did not come to India to play in the last World Cup. So we are also hopeful that we will get a proper response (from the ICC).

"...you know that the hybrid World Cup that is happening, the main reason behind that is security. So we are hopeful that we will be able to establish the reasons we have," the BCB president said.

Tensions between the two neighbours have escalated following the ouster of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League on the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s instructions.

The Indian board did not offer a clear reason for the decision, but it was widely attributed to deepening diplomatic strains after reports of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The BCCI’s move prompted an angry BCB to demand, in a written submission to the ICC, that Bangladesh’s four World Cup matches scheduled in India be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka.

The ICC has not issued a public response so far, and a planned meeting between the two bodies on Tuesday could not take place.

In its statement, the BCB said it would continue "constructive engagement" with the ICC and relevant event authorities in a "cooperative and professional manner".

The board added that it was confident of "an affable and practical solution" for the "smooth and successful" participation of the team in the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh have been drawn in Group C and are scheduled to play the West Indies in their opening match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, followed by games against defending champions England, Italy and Nepal.

The BCB also rejected reports claiming it had been told by the ICC to either play as per the existing schedule or forfeit its matches.

"The BCB has also taken note of certain reports published in a section of the media suggesting that the Board has been issued an ultimatum in this regard.

"The BCB categorically states that such claims are completely false, unfounded and do not reflect the nature or content of the communication received from the ICC," the statement said.

"Regarding this propaganda that is going on that the ICC has informed us that playing in Sri Lanka is not possible — no such thing has happened as far as I know," Aminul said.

"I would call it propaganda, false news, because we are still in contact with the ICC. We have informed them of one thing, and they are asking us what the issues are," he added.

Mustafizur Rahman had been bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 9.2 crore at the 2026 IPL auction in Abu Dhabi.

Following his removal from the IPL, he was on Tuesday signed by the Pakistan Super League despite the league’s players’ draft not having taken place yet.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BCB said the ICC was "willing to work closely" with it to address "security concerns" surrounding the team’s participation in the tournament, although the request for a change of venue has not been accepted.

The T20 World Cup begins on February 7, with Bangladesh scheduled to play their four matches in Kolkata and Mumbai.