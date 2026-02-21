Looking ahead: T20 World Cup eight teams battle for semifinal spots

Eight teams, divided in two groups, will be fighting in the Super 8s to book semi-final spots at the T20 World Cup. Based on the group stage performances, The Telegraph sums up what has worked for the teams and what hasn’t.

GROUP 1

INDIA

Ishan Kishan is scoring at a strike rate of 202.29, Suryakumar Yadav is enjoying an average of 54, four others have averages over 20 — despite the occasional fumbles and a muted Abhishek Sharma, India’s batting is looking in good health.

The indecision around the make-up of the bowling attack can backfire. The toss-up between Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh is a dicey call, and the team management will have to be bang on. They can’t afford to misread the conditions.

SOUTH AFRICA

While their batting has been decent, it’s their pace attack which has impressed most. Lungi Ngidi (8 wkts) and Corbin Bosch (5 wkts) have bowled well. Marco Jansen (7 wkts) has been expensive, but has got wickets. But Kagiso Rabada (2 wkts) is yet to fire.

The group stage matches have shown that spin can play a crucial role in crunch games. But South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj and George Linde haven’t had the desired impact. While they haven’t bled too many runs, they have got just two wickets each.

WEST INDIES

The dark horses of the tournament, the West Indies have been really good with the ball. Three of their bowlers have economies of less than 7. Four of their bowlers have got 6 or more wickets. Tight lines, variations and breakthroughs at the right time.

Compared to their bowling show, the batting has been patchy. Skipper Shai Hope looks good with an average of 51.66, but the others do not inspire much confidence. Not that they don’t have the skills, but it seems they can implode any day.

ZIMBABWE

Courage and self-belief are the driving forces of Zimbabwe, who have punched above their weight so far. Also, they have cashed in on the good starts provided by openers Tadiwanashe Marumani and Brian Bennett.

Pacers Blessing Muzarabani (9 wkts) and Brad Evans (8 wkts) have been mighty good, but what about the rest? Nothing of note. Ryan Burl and Graeme Cremer have been good only in patches. Skipper Sikandar Raza needs to bowl better.

GROUP 2

ENGLAND

The English bowlers, though a bit on the expensive side, have been among wickets. Jamie Overton, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer have all got six wickets each. Curran has been exceptional as an all-rounder. He averages 32.66 with the bat.

England’s batting lineup lacks punch. Phil Salt is there, but he is averaging 15.25. Will Jacks has been good. But the others, though they have got 40s and 50s under their belt, do not look like the enforcers that T20s demand.

NEW ZEALAND

The Black Caps have one of the strongest batting line-ups. Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell — are all averaging over 45 each. And they are scoring their runs at a quick clip as well, with each of them having strike rates of 150 or above.

Unlike their batting, New Zealand’s bowling looks shaky and lacks depth. Barring skipper Mitchell Santner (6.58), all their other bowlers have conceded over 8 runs per over. Also, they haven’t got too many wickets to show.

PAKISTAN

Their spin attack didn’t succeed against India, but it remains their best bet. Usman Tariq has been the pick of the lot, grabbing 8 wickets. In fact, overall too, Pakistan have done well as a bowling attack, with five bowlers boasting of economies of less than 7.

Pakistan look thin on batting. Opener Sahibzada Farhan has scored 220 runs at an average of 73.33, but none of the rest have crossed 100 runs in total yet. With seniors like Babar Azam faltering, they have quite a task on their hands.

SRI LANKA

One of the most complete teams after India. The Sri Lankan batters look in great touch. Pathum Nissanka (average 66.33), Kusal Mendis (60.66) and Pavan Rathnayake (45.66) have all been getting good scores.

The co-hosts originally had a strong bowling attack. But losing Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana to injuries are big setbacks. Hasaranga’s loss has been made up by the other spinners, but replacing Pathirana’s pace will be difficult.