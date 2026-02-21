Commerce ministry says India studying implications after US SC strikes down Trump tariffs

The Indian government is closely monitoring developments in the United States after the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's global tariffs, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

"We have noted the US Supreme Court judgement on tariffs yesterday (Friday). US President Donald Trump has also addressed a press conference in this regard," the ministry said.

"Some steps have been announced by the US administration. We are studying all these developments for their implications," it added.

Trump, responding to the verdict, said “nothing changes” in the trade deal with India, while announcing an additional 10 per cent global levy on items imported into the US.

The US Supreme Court, in a 6-3 verdict written by Chief Justice John Roberts, ruled that the tariffs imposed by Trump on nations worldwide were illegal and that the President had exceeded his authority.

Trump reacted sharply, calling the justices who ruled against him "fools and lapdogs."

“The Supreme Court's ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing, and I'm ashamed of certain members of the Court, absolutely ashamed for not having the courage to do what's right for our country,” he said at a White House news conference Friday, just hours after the verdict was delivered.

In India, the Congress welcomed the Supreme Court decision.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Hats off to the US Supreme Court for striking down President Trump's entire tariff strategy! Quite an amazing decision given its ideological composition.

"A 6-3 verdict is decisive. The American system of checks and balances still seems to be working," he added, noting that India may have avoided a "one-sided" trade deal had the government waited just 18 more days.