BJP workers show black flags to Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai over AI Summit protest; Congress calls it diversion

A political flashpoint unfolded in Mumbai on Saturday as BJP workers waved black flags at Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the city, triggering sharp exchanges between the ruling party and the Opposition over protests linked to the AI Summit.

BJP workers staged a black-flag protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai on Saturday, describing it as a response to the Youth Congress's demonstration at the AI Summit.

Rahul arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the morning and travelled by road to Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district to appear before a court in connection with a 2014 defamation case.

A group of BJP supporters gathered at Mulund toll naka, where they waved black flags and raised slogans against him.

Speaking to reporters, protesters alleged that Rahul routinely opposes initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of damaging the country’s image.

"Rahul Gandhi continuously opposes whatever the Prime Minister does. Even on issues concerning the nation. The Youth Congress workers raised slogans at the AI Summit, maligning India's image. That is why we protested against him," a BJP supporter said.

Police deployed heavy security across key locations during Rahul’s visit to prevent any confrontation between workers of the ruling and Opposition parties.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Sawant criticised the protest, terming it "an attempt to divert attention from key national issues".

Sawant alleged that the BJP was engaging in theatrics due to a lack of substantive answers for the public.

He questioned what he described as the BJP’s "surrender" before US President Donald Trump and sought clarification on issues related to financier Jeffrey Epstein, asserting that the party owed an explanation to the people.

Sawant further alleged that the BJP had jeopardised the interests of farmers in Maharashtra and across the country by compromising their future in the trade deal with the US.

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) also condemned the 'black flag' protest, calling it a "disrespectful" departure from democratic norms.

The party’s Thane city chief, Manoj Pradhan, said, "Rahul Gandhi holds a constitutional post as the Leader of the Opposition in the country's highest house. It is fundamentally wrong to show black flags to him in such a manner. This is not how a democracy should function." Rahul raises the issues of common Indians; he is a patriot through and through, he said.