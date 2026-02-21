Don't know what future holds: Trott bids emotional farewell to Afghanistan

Jonathon Trott bid an emotional farewell to the Afghanistan team after their final T20 World Cup group league match against Canada in Chennai on Thursday.

Since taking charge in July 2022, the highlights of his tenure include a sixth-placed finish in the 2023 ODI World Cup, and the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Asked about his journey, the 44-year-old found it very hard to hold back tears.

“I said I didn’t want to get upset,” he said. “Lots of great memories.. I always feel very fortunate enough to have had a lot of memories as a player but also now as a coach as well. Beating Pakistan for the first time in a World Cup, beating England, bilateral series wins away from home against teams like Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, all these sorts of things... “

The decision to part ways was taken months ago though the former England batter did hint that it wasn’t his decision.

Trott said he was keeping his options open and didn’t wish to say anything on his wish to coach England.

“I’m not going to let you put words in my mouth,” Trott said. “But, you know, I’ve really enjoyed this. I don’t know what the future holds. Maybe I have a couple of days off and see how it goes. And I look forward to seeing how the rest of the World Cup goes. I wish we were still here and able to play in the next round.”