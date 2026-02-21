New Zealand get Mitchell Santner boost ahead of Super Eight clash with Pakistan

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner is expected to play Saturday’s T20 World Cup Super Eight game against Pakistan in Colombo on Saturday, Mark Chapman said. He had missed their last group match versus Canada because of illness.

Lockie Ferguson remains more “wait and see”. The fast bowler has gone back home for the birth of his first child.

New Zealand will be playing their Super Eight matches at the Premadasa in Colombo and Chapman said putting runs on the board will be important. Seniors like Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell will be playing a key role.

“When you play these tournaments, one of the challenges is hopping from venue to venue and adapting,” Chapman said. “Playing all three games here, we’ll learn each game as we go.”

How New Zealand tackle Pakistan’s spinners, especially Usman Tariq, could determine their chances. “He has a pretty unique action, so that’s something to factor in,” Chapman said.