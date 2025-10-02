MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
West Indies opt to bat against India in first Test at Ahmedabad

India picked three spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar while the two fast bowlers are Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj

PTI Published 02.10.25, 09:55 AM
India's Shubman Gill at a press conference ahead of the India vs West Indies cricket test match, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. PTI picture.

West Indies skipper Roston Chase won the toss and elected to bat against India in the first Test of the two-match series here on Thursday.

India picked three spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar while the two fast bowlers are Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Nitish Kumar Reddy is the fast bowling all-rounder.

Teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

