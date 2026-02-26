Eden Gardens set to reuse South Africa Test strip for India vs West Indies clash

The pitch in use for last November’s South Africa Test at the Eden could be

used for India’s Super Eight match against the West Indies on Sunday.

The November game, lost by 30 runs inside three days, was the last time India played at Eden Gardens. The ICC had marked the pitch as average after match referee Richie Richardson termed it “a little too dry”. India, though, had been stumped in the 124-run chase by the surface’s nature even after the mode of preparation was as per their insistence.

Three months on, given the demands of the shortest format of the game, the pitch wears a different look with a little more grass content and having undergone sufficient watering. The West Indies had played Scotland on this track — on the opening day of the T20 World Cup — and won by 35 runs.

In other words, in all the Eden matches so far in the tournament, the bat and ball have had a fair contest with pitches having even bounce and not on the slower side.

“Preparation of the pitch for the India-West Indies game is underway. Either pitch No.5 or No.6 will most likely be in use on Sunday.

“Pitch No.5 is the one that was used for the (November) Test. It could be chosen for Sunday’s game as well. Let’s see,” Eden curator Sujan Mukherjee told The Telegraph

on Wednesday.

“Whichever pitch goes on to be chosen, it would have something in it for both batsmen and the bowlers, just as those that were used for the previous five matches here. Whether you bat first or second, there shouldn’t be much of a difference unless there’s massive dew.”

The chemical to counter dew will be sprayed, though.

The veteran curator had certainly gone through a tough phase the last time Team India were at the Eden. “I’m under no pressure, honestly. The authorities concerned have full faith in my work and I’ve been given that assurance,” Mukherjee stated.

That said, if the game turns out to be a must-win one for India to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals, pressure could then be on everyone, including BCCI chief curator Ashish Bhowmick, who’s expected to arrive on Friday for his share of “inputs” on the pitch.