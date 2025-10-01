Looking to play on tracks that help both batters and bowlers: Shubman Gill on pitches for home Tests

India Test captain Shubman Gill on Wednesday indicated that the team is moving away from its preference for rank turners in home games and would looking to play on tracks that "offer assistance to both batters and bowlers".

In a press conference on the eve of the Test series against West Indies here, Gill said the team might be tempted to field a third seamer in the opening game. The venue has a green-top on offer.

"I can't really speak about what were the conversations before I came (in as captain), but yes we would be looking to play on wickets that offer (help) to both the batsmen and to the bowlers.

"But having said that, I think any challenge for any team that comes to India, they know that the challenge is going to be spin and reverse swing. So keeping these challenges in mind, we would be looking to play on wickets that offer both to the batsmen and to the bowlers.

"You will get to know the combination tomorrow. Given how the weather and conditions are, we are tempted to have a third seaming option but we will take a call tomorrow," he added.

The skipper also acknowledged that some of the players, including him, got very little time to switch gears after a gruelling but title-winning Asia Cup T20 campaign that ended on Sunday in Dubai.

"We had a couple of days for the Test match, yes it was a quick turnaround. I was looking to work on getting into my zone (in the nets)," he said.

Gill and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah are among the players who joined the squad here after coming back from Dubai.

On whether Bumrah would be used sparingly to manage his workload, Gill said, "We will take a call on match to match (basis), how long a game goes and how many overs a bowler bowls. Nothing is pre-decided."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.