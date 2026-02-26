Samson, Abhishek Sharma set up strong opening stand, India score 109/1 in 10 overs against Zimbabwe

Abhishek Sharma returned to form and inched closer to his maiden fifty of this T20 World Cup as India reached 109/1 in 10 overs against Zimbabwe in their Super Eights clash on Thursday.

At the halfway mark, Abhishek was unbeaten on 49 off 25 balls, hitting four sixes and three fours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanju Samson, who had featured in only one game earlier in the tournament against Namibia, made an immediate impact after Zimbabwe chose to bowl in this must-win encounter.

He struck a brisk 24 off 15 balls, with two sixes and a four, as India raced to a 48-run opening stand with Abhishek. After Samson’s dismissal, India kept the momentum.

Ishan Kishan, promoted to No. 3, added two boundaries, while Abhishek finished the powerplay with a six as India reached 80/1 in the first six overs.

Samson’s early assault gave India room to absorb a few quiet overs, as the seventh and eighth saw boundaries denied by the spin duo of Sikandar Raza and Brian Bennett.

Abhishek broke through in the 10th over, sending Bennett for a six. Kishan, on 26, survived a reprieve when Tashinga Musekiwa dropped a regulation catch.

Zimbabwe appeared unsure in their bowling strategy, using six bowlers in the first 10 overs, with only Blessing Muzarabani managing a breakthrough.