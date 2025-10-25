MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 25 October 2025

‘We had a near-perfect game’: Gill hails Rohit and Kohli's masterclass against Australia

Rohit Sharma (121 not out) notched up his 33rd ODI century, while Virat Kohli (74 not out) provided steady support as India chased down Australia’s modest 236 with nearly 11 overs to spare

PTI Published 25.10.25, 06:16 PM
India’s Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli return to pavilion after winning the third One-Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series against Australia, (inset) Shubman Gill

India’s Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli return to pavilion after winning the third One-Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series against Australia, (inset) Shubman Gill PTI

Shubman Gill on Saturday said the masterly innings of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli helped him register his maiden win as India’s ODI skipper, terming the nine-wicket romp against Australia in the third match a “near-perfect game.”

Rohit Sharma (121 not out) notched up his 33rd ODI century, while Virat Kohli (74 not out) provided steady support as India chased down Australia’s modest 236 with nearly 11 overs to spare.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had a near-perfect game. The chase was pleasing to see. Rohit and Kohli have done it for so many years, and it was a delight to watch. It was a special win on a special ground,” said Gill in the post-match presentation, even though India lost the three-match series 1-2.

Also Read

Gill lauded pacer Harshit Rana, who bagged four wickets, and spinners for keeping the Aussies quiet in the middle overs.

“We pulled things back in the middle overs. Our spinners contained (batters) in the middle and pacers took key wickets. Harshit bowled fast in the middle overs, we need that quality,” he added.

Australian skipper Michell Marsh applauded Rohit and Kohli for playing special knocks but rued the fact that they could not convert a good platform of 195 for three with around 15 overs remaining.

Also Read

“We've seen Rohit and Virat do that over 10 years against lots of teams. We needed one more stand in the back-end of our first innings. We had a great platform at 195 for three.

“But we couldn't cash in. India were too good with bat. I think the experienced guys who came into the side - (Matthew) Renshaw, (Nathan) Ellis etc, did well we can be proud of winning the series after two games,” said Marsh.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Muhammad Yunus makes preference for Islamabad clear, Bangladesh cosies up to Pakistan

Chief adviser's cost-benefit matrix in contrast with that of ordinary Bangladeshis as Nobel Peace Prize winner takes concrete steps to expand economic and military engagements with the country Dhaka gained independence from
Passengers ride an overcrowded train ahead of the 'Chhath Puja' festival, at a railway station in Moradabad, UP Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

If there were employment and a dignified life in the state, they wouldn’t have to wander

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT