regular-article-logo Monday, 23 February 2026

West Indies post second-highest T20 World Cup total, thrash Zimbabwe by 107 runs in Super Eights

They fell six runs short of Sri Lanka’s 260/6 against Ireland in the inaugural 2007 edition

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 23.02.26, 11:43 PM
West Indies' players being congratulated by Zimbabwe's Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava after winning an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. PTI

West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by 107 runs in a one-sided T20 World Cup Super Eights match at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, powered by explosive half-centuries from Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell.

Batting first on a flat pitch, West Indies amassed 254/6, the second-highest total in the tournament’s history. They fell six runs short of Sri Lanka’s 260/6 against Ireland in the inaugural 2007 edition.

Hetmyer top-scored with 85 off 34 balls, hitting seven sixes and seven fours. He reached his half-century in 19 balls, the fastest for West Indies in T20 World Cups, bettering his previous 22-ball effort against Scotland earlier in the tournament.

Powell supported him with 59 off 35 balls, striking four fours and four sixes. The pair added 122 runs off 52 balls for the third wicket as West Indies struck 19 sixes and 16 fours in total.

Hetmyer was dropped twice by Tashinga Musekiwa, on nine and 70, and made Zimbabwe pay. Richard Ngarava (2/47) and Blessing Muzarabani (2/42) were among the wicket-takers for Zimbabwe.

Late contributions from Sherfane Rutherford (31 not out), Romario Shepherd (21) and Jason Holder (13) lifted West Indies past the 250-run mark.

In reply, Zimbabwe were rocked early when Akeal Hosein (3/28) produced a double-wicket maiden in the third over. Brian Bennett was bowled for five by Hosein, while Tadiwanashe Marumani fell for 14 to Matthew Forde.

Ryan Burl was caught at mid-wicket off Hosein, reducing Zimbabwe to 20/3 inside three overs. Gudakesh Motie (4/28) struck twice in successive deliveries in the 11th over to further dent Zimbabwe’s chase.

The side was eventually bowled out for 147 in 17.4 overs. Brad Evans scored a career-best 43 off 21 balls, including two fours and five sixes, and shared a 44-run stand for the 10th wicket with Richard Ngarava to reduce the margin of defeat.

The win marked West Indies’ fifth consecutive T20 World Cup victory at the Wankhede Stadium, dating back to their title-winning campaign in 2016.

T20 World Cup Wankhede Stadium
