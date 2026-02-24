Relaxed J&K keen to cross final hurdle against Karnataka in Ranji Trophy

Grit, sincerity and hard work go up against rich legacy, consistency and discipline when Jammu and Kashmir square off against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy final in Hubballi, beginning on Tuesday.

On paper, Karnataka seem better placed than their opponents who braved all odds and obstacles back home to establish themselves as a team worth reckoning in Indian cricket. J&K are certainly yet to have the pedigree that Karnataka or Mumbai hold in the national circuit, but from what they have achieved this Ranji season, they surely

are on their way to place themselves in the upper echelons of Indian cricket.

Karnataka are the favourites not merely because of their rich legacy, but they reached the distance in a season where they consistently rose above opponents, conditions and injuries to key players at various junctures. The Devdutt Padikkal-led side has dominated teams both at home and away after a stuttering start against Saurashtra in Rajkot, where they conceded a narrow first-innings lead to lose points.

However, Mumbai and tricky newcomers Uttarakh­and were dealt away with

confidence and ease, indicating the growing belief in the side.

Central to that dominance has been the form of their star batters KL Rahul, Karun

Nair, Padikkal and Ravichandran Smaran.

Rahul (457 runs at an average of 91.40 from three games), Nair (699 runs, averaging 63.54 from eight matches), Padikkal (532 runs at an average of 66.50 from five matches) and Smaran (950 runs, averaging 95 from eight games) have fired on all cylinders. Particularly impressive has been the young Smaran, who has been a run machine for the side.

Such rich form has helped Karnataka overcome a middling season from Mayank Agarwal, who eventually st­epped away from captaincy as Padikkal took over the team’s reins. To his credit, the left-handed Padikkal has led well both with the bat and his tactically sharp mind.

This strong batting unit, however, will meet its match at the KSCA Stadium in Hubballi in a potent Jammu and Kashmir bowling attack, led by pacer Auqib Nabi. A nine-wicket match haul, including a five-for in the first innings, in the semi-final against Bengal in Kalyani has further complemented Nabi’s progression in this season.

Having hogged some limelight in last season’s Ranji by finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker, Auqib has so far picked up 55 wickets in the current edition, needing five more wickets to finish as the man with the most number of scalps.

But is there a bit of nerves in the J&K camp ahead of th­eir maiden Ranji Trophy final?

“No, everyone is enjoying it,” captain Paras Dogra said. ”The guys are all relaxed. Obviously, it’s a very big game. So, we’re just trying to be very calm and composed.”

As for Karnataka, their batting group’s rich form is a confidence booster, skipper Padikkal said.