Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's comeback partnership helps India beat Australia by 9 wickets

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rolled back their prime years to guide India to a commanding nine-wicket victory over Australia in the third ODI.

Chasing a target of 237, India cruised to victory with ease after bowling out Australia for 236 in 46.1 overs.

The chase was anchored by captain Rohit Sharma’s elegant 121* off 125 deliveries and Virat Kohli’s composed 74* off 81 balls. It was Rohit's 33rd ODI century and Virat's 75th half-century.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, after steering India to a commanding victory expressed gratitude towards the hosts and fans, hinting that this might have been their final game on Australian soil.

“Always love coming here and playing here. Fond memories of 2008. Don’t know if we’ll be coming back to Australia. We enjoy our cricket no matter what accolades we achieve. We started afresh in Perth. That’s how I look at things,” Rohit said in a post-match chat with Ravi Shastri and Adam Gilchrist.

Kohli, reflecting on the partnership, spoke about the mutual understanding that has defined their years together at the crease.

“Good to be out of the pond. The game shows you something even at this stage. It’s so challenging when things aren’t going your way. Situations in the middle get the best out of me. Easy to bat with Rohit, glad it was a match-finishing stand,” he said.

“From early on, we understood the game well. That’s how you become successful. Even back in the day, we thought we could take games away from the opposition. It all started in 2013 vs Australia, in the ODIs at home. They also know that games are sealed if we batted 20 overs together. We’ve loved coming to this country, played some of our best. You guys have been brilliant,” Kohli added, addressing the Sydney crowd.

While the two stalwarts chose not to comment on their plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, their match-winning performance served as a reminder that few in world cricket can match their composure and class.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli registered their 19th century partnership in One-Day International cricket in Sydney on Saturday.

The Ro-Ko pair now has the third most century stands in One Day Internationals.

With over 5483 partnership runs between them, Rohit and Kohli are placed second in the all-time list behind Tendulkar and Ganguly who combined for 8227 runs in 176 matches.

The duo’s 168 run partnership ensured that India reached the target without trouble, sealing a comprehensive win and showcasing their trademark class and control at the crease once again.

Meanwhile, Australia clinched the series 2-1.

Earlier in the game, Harshit Rana repaid the massive trust shown by India head coach Gautam Gambhir-returning impressive figures of 4 for 39 as India bowled out Australia for 236.

Shreyas' injury concern

Shreyas Iyer was taken to hospital for further evaluation after sustaining an injury to his left rib cage while fielding during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, said the BCCI.

The incident occurred in the 33rd over of Australia's innings when Alex Carey miscued a short ball from seam-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana.

Stationed at backward point, Iyer sprinted back with the ball swirling overhead and launched himself full length to complete a tumbling catch near deep third man. The effort gave India a crucial wicket, but Iyer remained on the ground clutching his left side in visible discomfort.

After that, with support from team-mates and physio Kamlesh Jain, Iyer walked off the field and didn't come back for the remainder of the innings.