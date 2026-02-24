Reckless batting: Sunny slams India as South Africa ends 12-match T20 streak

The pathetic batting display on Sunday left Sunil Gavaskar disappointed as South Africa snapped India’s 12-match unbeaten streak in the T20 World Cup, handing the defending champions a 76-run defeat.

The former captain said India needed to take a cue from South Africa’s innings and adapt to the conditions.

“Having seen how (Dewald) Brevis and (David) Miller build their partnership, that was the approach needed from India,” Gavaskar said on JioStar. “The Indian batters did not do that. They came out with overconfidence, threw their bat at everything and lost wickets. South Africa clearly outsmarted India and it was a well-deserved win for them.”

After losing three early wickets, Miller and Brevis stitched a match-winning 97-run partnership. India, in contrast, were bowled out for 111 in 18.5 overs.

“India did not take notes from South Africa’s innings. They came out and threw their bat at every delivery hoping for a boundary. That is not how you play T20 cricket.

“You have to learn from the opposition. If they have scored well on a tricky surface like this, you have to get rid of your ego, observe and adjust.”

India lost their top three — Ishan Kishan (0), Abhishek Sharma (15) and Tilak Varma (1) — inside the Powerplay to slip to 26/3.

“Tilak Varma has been a very street-smart batter. But I was disappointed with his approach in this game... The required run rate was around 9.5 per over, not 15.

“So, Tilak could have given himself more time... So, the responsibility was on Tilak to stick around, build a partnership, and get past the first six overs, but he failed to do that.

“You don’t always need to score 70 runs in the Powerplay.... But the reckless approach of the Indian batters led to their downfall...”