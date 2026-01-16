MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 16 January 2026

Washington Sundar ruled out of T20Is against New Zealand due to rib injury

Sundar complained of rib discomfort while bowling in a one-day international against New Zealand last week and was subsequently ruled out of the ODI series

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 16.01.26, 10:18 PM
Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar PTI

Washington Sundar has been ruled out of India's five-match Twenty20 international series against New Zealand, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Friday, with the all-rounder facing a race against time to be fit for their World Cup title defence.

Sundar complained of rib discomfort while bowling in a one-day international against New Zealand last week and was subsequently ruled out of the ODI series.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Washington Sundar underwent scans after reporting an acute onset discomfort in his lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI...," the BCCI added.

Also Read

"This was followed by an in-person consultation with an expert. He has been diagnosed with a side strain and has been advised rest for a few days, following which he will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for further management of his injury.

"The men's selection committee has named Ravi Bishnoi as his replacement. The men's selection committee has also added Shreyas Iyer to the T20I squad for the first three matches as a replacement for the injured Tilak Varma."

Spin-bowling all-rounder Sundar was named as part of a 15-man squad for the World Cup last month.

The January 21-31 series against New Zealand is a key part of India's preparations for the biennial tournament, which begins on February 7 and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

India are in Group A of the World Cup. They play their first match against the United States on February 7, before taking on Namibia, Pakistan and the Netherlands.

RELATED TOPICS

Washington Sundar Rib Injury
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

World Bank offers roadmap to cut toxic air across Indo-Gangetic plains and Himalayan foothills

Solutions are within reach and offers a practical roadmap for policy and decision makers to implement coordinated, feasible, and evidence-based solutions at scale, says Martin Philipp Heger, senior environmental economist
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Quote left Quote right

Ukrainian team heading to US, country will need $800 billion for post-war reconstruction

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT