RCB proposes AI surveillance at Chinnaswamy after stampede tragedy, plans 300-plus cameras

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has proposed a first-of-its-kind AI-driven surveillance system at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in a bid to overhaul matchday crowd management and security at Indian cricket venues.

In a formal communication to the Karnataka State Cricket Association, RCB has outlined plans to install between 300 and 350 AI-enabled cameras across the stadium.

The franchise has offered to bear the entire one-time cost of the initiative, estimated at around Rs 4.5 crore, under its RCB Cares community outreach programme.

The proposal comes months after the tragic stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations last year, when overcrowding and poor crowd control led to multiple deaths and left dozens injured.

Investigations later pointed to serious lapses in event planning and entry management, prompting calls for systemic reform in stadium safety protocols.

The venue’s future has remained under scrutiny since the incident. State authorities have granted conditional clearance for Chinnaswamy to host IPL matches in 2026, subject to mandatory safety upgrades and verified improvements in crowd management and emergency response systems.

Final permissions will depend on compliance with recommendations made by the judicial commission appointed to probe the tragedy.

RCB’s plan aims to address these concerns through advanced real-time monitoring. The AI-enabled camera network is designed to track crowd movement, regulate queues, monitor entry and exit points, and detect unauthorised access or early signs of unrest.

The system will provide law enforcement agencies and stadium officials with instant situational awareness to enable quicker and more coordinated responses.

The franchise has partnered with Staqu, a technology firm specialising in facial recognition and intelligent video analytics currently used by several state police forces.

The proposed system will integrate video and data analysis to assist investigations, identify incidents such as violence or intrusion, and improve decision-making during high-footfall events.

RCB officials believe the initiative could set a new benchmark for stadium security in India, reinforcing a safer and more seamless matchday experience for fans.

If approved by the KSCA and implemented as planned, Chinnaswamy could become the first major cricket venue in the country to operate a fully AI-powered crowd management and surveillance ecosystem.