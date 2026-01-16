MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 16 January 2026

Nitish Kumar Reddy fails to impress in Rajkot as pressure grows on all-rounder spot

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate voices frustration as Nitish misses a key batting opportunity and remains wicketless increasing doubts over his ability to secure a long term role

Our Bureau Published 16.01.26, 08:16 AM
Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Nitish Kumar Reddy. File picture

Nitish Kumar Reddy could not make use of the opportunity he got on Wednesday, in the second ODI against New Zealand in Rajkot.

Scoring just 20 off 21 balls coming in to bat at No. 7 and going wicketless with the ball in the two overs he got to bowl, did not help his case as he tries to gain a foothold in the Indian team as an all-rounder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is time running out for Nitish? One fears so, as Team India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate did not hide his disappointment with the 22-year-old while speaking to mediapersons after the match.

“With Nitish, we keep talking about developing him and getting him game time and then when you do get him game time, he often ends up not doing a heck of a lot in the games,” Doeschate said.

“For someone who’s making their way, particularly with the bat, it was that perfect chance where you’re walking in that situation, and you’ve got a chance to spend 15 overs at the wicket.

“You really have to take those chances to push your case to be selected,” the former Dutch player added.

RELATED TOPICS

Nitish Kumar Reddy Indian Cricket Team
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

I-PAC case view: SC notice to Didi, top cops; warns of lawlessness without court’s intervention

It acknowledged that a central agency couldn’t interfere with a party’s election work but asked whether this could be used as a pretext if the alleged offences and the investigation were genuine
Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections in Mumbai on Thursday.
Quote left Quote right

Voters wiping ink to cast ballots again. Is this what the government calls development?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT