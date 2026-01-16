Nitish Kumar Reddy fails to impress in Rajkot as pressure grows on all-rounder spot

Nitish Kumar Reddy could not make use of the opportunity he got on Wednesday, in the second ODI against New Zealand in Rajkot.

Scoring just 20 off 21 balls coming in to bat at No. 7 and going wicketless with the ball in the two overs he got to bowl, did not help his case as he tries to gain a foothold in the Indian team as an all-rounder.

Is time running out for Nitish? One fears so, as Team India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate did not hide his disappointment with the 22-year-old while speaking to mediapersons after the match.

“With Nitish, we keep talking about developing him and getting him game time and then when you do get him game time, he often ends up not doing a heck of a lot in the games,” Doeschate said.

“For someone who’s making their way, particularly with the bat, it was that perfect chance where you’re walking in that situation, and you’ve got a chance to spend 15 overs at the wicket.

“You really have to take those chances to push your case to be selected,” the former Dutch player added.