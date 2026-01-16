Cricketer Shubman Gill becomes new Indian brand ambassador for Crunchyroll

Cricketer Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new brand ambassador for Crunchyroll in India, the anime streaming platform announced on Friday.

Crunchyroll previously teamed up with actors Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna for major campaigns in 2024, including the “Wish Your World Was Anime” campaign.

As anime gains traction among India’s Gen Z and millennial audiences, the collaboration highlights the natural overlap between two passion-driven worlds — cricket and anime. Beyond streaming, anime today is expanding its reach through theatrical releases, gaming, and music, connecting with fans across multiple touchpoints beyond just the screen.

“Whether it’s on the field or on screen, both cricket and anime celebrate dedication and perseverance. Partnering with Shubman Gill gives us a great opportunity to connect with a growing anime fanbase who want to explore the world of anime”, said Akshat Sahu, Vice President, GTM & Partnerships Marketing, APAC & MENA, Crunchyroll.

Sharing his thoughts, Shubman said, “I’m new to the anime world, and as a sportsperson, I could instantly relate to how both the worlds converge on the lines of passion, discipline, and moments that decide everything. Anime fans and cricket fans are very much emotionally invested, analytical, and passionate about victories. So, just like it is on the field, in the anime world also, your instinct and conviction take the lead.”

Through this association, Crunchyroll and Shubman Gill are set to collaborate across fan-focused initiatives and cultural moments that reflect anime’s expanding footprint in India.

Crunchyroll offers over 850 anime titles globally, including more than 130 titles dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Subscription plans in India start at Rs 79/month.