Does ‘Bridgerton’ star Luke Thompson have Indian genes? Here’s what we know

Actor Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton in popular Netflix period drama series Bridgerton, is quarter Indian, he said in a recent interview.

“Well I'm actually quarter Indian… my gran’s Indian,” Thompson told Indian host Sakshma Srivastav during an interview ahead of the January 29 premiere of Bridgerton Season 4.

The actor also expressed his wish to visit India someday.

“I'd love to come and, you know, discover it (India) one day. That'd be amazing,” he shared.

Benedict’s co-star Yerin Ha, who has joined the cast of Season 4 as his love interest Sophie Baek, reflected on her experience of playing the character.

“When you're a new addition, you always want to make sure that you're constantly raising the bar, not lowering it...I have previously stepped on sets where it's been quite big budget and in that the Bridgerton world doesn't feel foreign to me...So, if anything it was working through my own inner struggles, of like feeling like I deserve to be in this space, I deserve to be in the role,” shared Baek, expressing gratitude to the show’s cast for supporting her.

The interview with Srivastav also featured actresses Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel, who are set to reprise their roles as Lady Danbury and Queen Charlotte, respectively, in the upcoming season of the show.

Billed as re-telling of the timeless Cinderella tale, Bridgerton Season 4 will see Thompson’s Benedict falling for Ha’s Sophie after they cross paths at a masquerade ball.

Returning cast members this season also include Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Simone Ashley (Kate Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton) and Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton).

The upcoming season of the Chris Van Dusen-created Regency era drama will drop on Netflix in two parts — Part I on January 29 and Part II on February 26. Jess Brownell is showrunner for Bridgerton Season 4, with Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen serving as executive producers.