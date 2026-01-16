X faces outage in India and globally, users unable to refresh feeds

Microblogging platform X, and its integrated AI chatbot Grok, on Friday faced a major technical snag as thousands of users globally, including in India, reported that the service was down.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector, reports of the platform being inaccessible began spiking around 8:40 pm IST, with users across various geographies reporting issues with both the mobile application and the website.

ADVERTISEMENT

In India, users in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, reported difficulties in refreshing their feeds and posting new updates.

Also Read X blocks Grok from generating sexualised AI content amid obscene deepfake backlash

"Something went wrong, but don't fret — it's not your fault," the X website displayed.

On the mobile application, logged-in users found themselves unable to refresh their feeds, with the platform displaying an error message "Cannot retrieve posts at this time. Please try again later." The outage affected both the primary social media feed and the Grok AI service.

Those attempting to use Grok reported that the interface remained unresponsive or failed to load entirely.

There was no official statement from X on the outage.