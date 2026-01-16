India may rethink spin-heavy attack for decider after Kuldeep, spinners struggle vs New Zealand

India may have to reassess their bowling combination for the series-deciding third ODI against New Zealand here on Sunday after their spinners were outplayed and their batters struggled to break free against the visitors' slow bowlers in the first two matches.

The second ODI in Rajkot, which New Zealand won comfortably to level the series 1-1, exposed India's middle-overs vulnerabilities.

Chief among them was the struggle of Kuldeep Yadav, who failed to exert control or pose a consistent wicket-taking threat as New Zealand's batters, led by Daryl Mitchell, tackled him with confidence.

Kuldeep was attacked for both length and trajectory, with Mitchell in particular using his feet to negate the turn and disrupt India's plans through the middle overs.

The Kiwi batters swept him very effectively, a strategy that worked well for them in Test matches too.

India's spinners as a group were unable to apply sustained pressure, a stark contrast to the effectiveness of the Kiwi spinners, who choked the home team's scoring rate and forced errors.

The Indore venue, known for its short boundaries and batting-friendly surfaces, places a premium on discipline rather than mere variation.

India's bowlers, particularly Kuldeep, will need to bowl flatter, attack the stumps and use the bigger pockets of the ground smartly, rather than offering flight that can be easily exploited.

Controlling the lengths and cutting down boundary options will be critical on a ground where mis-hits often go for six.

The absence of injured Washington Sundar was felt without a doubt in Rajkot while his replacement Nitish Kumar Reddy bowled only two overs.

Based on the conditions, Ayush Badoni, who bowls off spin, perhaps is a better fit in the XI instead of Reddy but it remains to be seen if the team management drops him after just one match.

The team management may also look to strengthen the pace attack to offset the risks associated with bowling spin. It will be interesting to see if left-arm Arshdeep Singh is given a look-in.

If he has to come, then Prasidh Krishna, who, though, has not done badly in the first two games, will have to make way.

The only thing that can go against Prasidh is the length he bowls. His natural length is back of the length that can be exploited on a small ground while Arshdeep with his fuller length can be a more effective weapon at Holkar stadium.

Early wickets with the new ball could be crucial to preventing New Zealand from setting a platform similar to the one they enjoyed in Rajkot.

Mohammed Siraj is certain to lead the attack, while the final composition could depend on whether India opt for an extra pace option alongside Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spinning all-rounder.

With the bat, India are unlikely to tinker with their core group.

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer remain central to the hosts' plans.

At Holkar, where totals can quickly spiral beyond control, India will need to focus on early breakthroughs, tighter middle-overs bowling and smarter use of angles and fields.

With the series on the line, execution rather than experimentation is likely to define India's approach in the decider.

India have an imposing record at the Holkar Stadium, having won all five of their previous matches at the venue. India beat England (2006, 2008), West Indies (2011), South Africa (2015) and Australia (2017).

The Indian team skipped practice on Friday while the Kiwis sweated it out despite it being an optional session.

