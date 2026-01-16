Washington Sundar faces fitness race for T20 World Cup as India weigh replacement

Washington Sundar is in a race against time to be fit for the T20 World Cup beginning next month.

The all-rounder sustained a side strain during the opening ODI against New Zealand and was subsequently ruled out of the series.

He will now miss the five-match T20I series against the visitors in a bid to regain

fitness ahead of the showpiece event.

He is expected to report to the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Friday and a call on his fitness status will be determined thereafter.

The selectors are still undecided on whether a replacement will be sought or Washington will be given time till the Super Eights stage of the tournament to regain fitness. He is vital to India’s gameplan for the World Cup.

During the 2023 ODI World Cup, the selectors didn’t press for a replacement for Shubman Gill despite him missing the first few matches because of dengue.

Shahbaz Ahmed and Riyan Parag’s names are, however, doing the rounds as Washington’s replacement.

Tilak Varma, who has been sidelined with a lower abdomen injury, is expected to be available from the fourth T20I against New Zealand.