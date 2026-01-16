ICC deletes post after fans flag error in Virat Kohli’s time spent as No. 1 ODI batter

Virat Kohli’s return to the summit of the ICC ODI rankings has come with a reminder that even the game’s governing body can be caught out by his staggering numbers.

The 37-year-old climbed back to the No. 1 spot in the ODI batting rankings for the first time in nearly five years, riding a purple patch that has underlined his enduring class in the 50-over format.

Kohli has scored five fifty-plus knocks in his last six matches, including two centuries, a run that has propelled him past his contemporaries despite being active in one international format now.

But the milestone was overshadowed by an error from the ICC. Soon after Kohli reclaimed the top ranking, the ICC posted a graphic on social media claiming the former India captain had spent 825 days as the No. 1-ranked men’s ODI batter across his career.

The figure placed him 10th on the all-time list of most days at the top.

Fans were quick to point out the discrepancy. Several previous ICC records state that Kohli has actually spent 1,547 days as the No. 1 ODI batter, nearly double the number mentioned in the graphic.

The governing body later corrected the record, reiterating that Kohli’s true tally stands at 1,547 days. The amendment alters his standing in history, lifting him from 10th to third on the all-time list.

Only West Indies greats Vivian Richards, with 2,306 days, and Brian Lara, with 2,079 days, have spent longer at the top of the ODI batting charts.

The correction also served to highlight the scale of Kohli’s longevity. From his first rise to No. 1 in 2013 through multiple peaks across more than a decade, Kohli’s grip on the format has been unusually sustained, even by the standards of modern greats.

His current resurgence has been built on a prolific run across international and domestic cricket. Until the second ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, Kohli had made seven scores of 50 or more across ODIs and domestic List A matches.

In December, he struck two commanding centuries against South Africa, signalling that his appetite for big scores remains undiminished.

That form carried into India’s premier domestic 50-over competition, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where Kohli marked his return with another century. He then began the ODI series against New Zealand in January with 93, steering India to victory in the opening match.