Varun Chakravarthy eyes turnaround in crucial T20 World Cup Eden clash

Varun Chakravarthy’s usual practice routine during the IPL involves a separate bowling session before Kolkata Knight Riders begin training.

It’s not the IPL, but Varun chose to stick with his practice. He took a good look at the pitch that would be used for the Super Eight clash against the West Indies.

With a little bit of grass on it and also a little dry, according to Windies head coach Darren Sammy, the pitch must have given Varun some idea on what he has to do on Sunday.

He straightaway headed to one of the centre nets where quite a few markers

were placed. Under the supervision of bowling coach Morne Morkel, he then underwent a lengthy period of spot bowling, focusing on the fuller length.

India’s last two matches, against South Africa and Zimbabwe, didn’t go well for Varun — he gave away 82 runs off his eight overs with only two wickets. However, what bodes well for India’s premier T20 spinner is that he’s back at a venue where his knowledge

of the conditions will be crucial for Team India in their must-win game to make the semi-finals.

Besides, in the only T20I Varun has played so far at the Eden — versus England in January 2025 — he did well to finish with 3/23 off his four overs. The team management, too, backs the gamechanger to deliver in this do-or-die clash.

“Varun has obviously had a lot of success here. It’s pretty standard as to how we’ve utilised Varun so far.

“Generally speaking, he bowls one over in the Powerplay. He’s our attacking option, but we’re also aware that teams are now starting to play him a little bit differently. So, we have some other strategies to deploy him in different facets of the game,” assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said on Saturday.

“He’s someone we turn to for wickets, and he has been really good at that. We expect more of the same tomorrow (Sunday).”

The West Indies, too expect an “exciting” contest against Varun.

“The last time I checked, he was the No.1 bowler in T20 cricket. We respect every opposition, but it’s a battle between who executes with bat and ball,” Sammy said.