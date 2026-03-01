MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 01 March 2026

Jammu and Kashmir clinch historic maiden Ranji Trophy title after long wait

Dominant final display powered by key performances caps years of progress as team joins elite list of champions

Our Bureau Published 01.03.26, 06:43 AM
Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy win

The victorious Jammu and Kashmir team and support staff celebrate with chief minister Omar Abdullah after lifting the Ranji Trophy on Saturday. PTI

Just before what would have been the Tea break, the captains shook hands, ushering in a moment that was a first in the long history of Indian cricket. Jammu
and Kashmir were crowned Ranji Trophy champions for the first time.

The wait has been long, 67 years to be precise. It was in 1959-60 that J&K made their Ranji debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a long time the team, troubled by geo-political complexities, were no better than pushovers. But they massively improved their game in the last decade or so and even entered the quarter-finals in the 2013-14, 2019-20 and 2024-25 seasons. This time, they were determined to go beyond, and helped by some fine performances, including the massive 60-wicket Ranji season haul by pacer Auqib Nabi, they have joined the elite club of Ranji Trophy champions.

They signed off a dominating show in the final by tormenting traditional powerhouse Karnataka on the fifth and final day. Resuming on an overnight score of 186/4, J&K did not lose a single wicket in two sessions of play. Qamran Iqbal (160 not out) brought up his second first-class century and Sahil Lotra (101 not out) his first. Lotra’s celebration — push-up and a thigh-five — was almost symbolic of his team’s power-packed performance. When the captains decided to call it a day, J&K were 342/4.

The accolades poured in from all quarters. Not just cricketers, but also politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, congratulated Paras Dogra’s team for their feat.

Also Read

“The Kashmir willows have been a part of many champions’ kits. To see Jammu & Kashmir’s journey from being an enabler of champions, to becoming champions themselves, is beautiful,” Sachin Tendulkar remarked on X.

Skipper Dogra was understandably overwhelmed. “I can’t explain to be honest, I have no words. At this time, it is the biggest thing in my life. This will be the biggest gratitude I will have in my life before I go away from this world,” Dogra said.

Brief scores: J&K 584 & 342/4 decl. (Qamran Iqbal 160 n.o., Sahil Lotra 101 n.o.). Karnataka 293. Match drawn (J&K won on 1st innings lead).

RELATED TOPICS

Ranji Trophy Jammu And Kashmir
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead: Donald Trump

In a nationally televised address earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there were 'growing signs' that the 86-year-old had been killed
Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, February 28, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

They said the nuclear talks are going well. They fooled us again

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT