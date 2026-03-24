Umran Malik plans to slow down in upcoming IPL matches amid injury concerns

Just one IPL appearance over the past two editions reflects how tough the going has been for Umran Malik, owing to the bout of injuries he suffered.

Last year, though, was a tad different for the tearaway quick, who rose to prominence after picking up 22 wickets from 14 games in IPL 2022 in Sunrisers Hyderabad colours. On recovery, Umran finally had some game time in major domestic competitions — one Ranji Trophy and five Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy appeara­nces for Jammu and Kashmir.

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Barring a game or two, Umran was on the expensive side on most occasions, which led to his ouster from the side. With lack of accuracy being his problematic area, the Kolkata Knight Riders pacer is ready to lay emphasis on taking pace off the ball, alongside trying out other variations in this IPL.

“I have to go by the game plan and what the coach (Abhishek Nayar) and captain (Ajinkya Rahane) say. Yes, pace is my weapon, which is something I’ll definitely use and fall back on. But with it, I will have to look at the other aspects too, like variations.

“From that perspective, the slower delivery carries importance for every bowler, I believe, especially in today’s times, the slower is the main delivery,” Umran told The Telegraph.

With the Knight Riders reposing faith in his abilities, the 26-year-old finds himself with another chance to prove his worth and put in performances of note in a bid to realise his dreams of an India comeback. Quite far-fetched it may seem at the moment, but Umran hasn’t given up hope yet.

“As per the current situation I find myself in, I want to play all the matches in this IPL and perform well, and set myself up for an India comeback. I just want to give my 100 per cent whenever I get a chance to play.

“I feel good and fresh on returning and I’m quite excited to be back playing,” Umran, who has so far featured in 10 ODIs and eight T20Is, and had last donned the India cap in July 2023, stated.

For someone who loves clocking over 150kmph, hitting the 6m-7m length and bowling even in the 140s could be the way to go for Umran in this IPL, especially in extreme batter-friendly conditions. Whenever he hit this length during the Knights’ intra-squad game at Eden Gardens last Friday, batters struggled to put him away.

“Having interacted with the (Knights) coaching staff, I’m getting the results... Can’t reveal the conversations I’m having with Bravo Sir (mentor Dwayne) and Nayar Sir about my bowling, but I feel I’m certainly on my way to making good progress,” Umran said.

Averting injuries

Sustaining too many injuries from 2024 till mid-2025 was detrimental to Umran’s rhythm, which is vital for a pacer. Reducing the risk of injuries is certainly on his mind, while he has done his bit to ensure he doesn’t lose out on fitness. “I worked on training well since I sustained those injuries. That’s what I can do: best training, best diet and sleep.

“Last year, I had suffered from injuries for seven-eight months, but I took that in my stride and just concentrated on doing what I needed to and kept looking forward. I’m ensuring a good diet as well for myself. Just natural, normal diet…”

Elaborating on the mental effects of injuries on a fast bowler, Umran said: “One needs to be a lot stronger mentally as injuries happen to everyone. But yes, there can’t be anything worse than an injury to a fast bowler, as returning from it and bowling (with the same intensity) is quite difficult.

“Thankfully, I had positive-minded people around who stayed by my side and helped me tide over the situation... Includes my family and friends as well.”

The absence of Harshit Rana for a long period and the unavailability of Akash Deep imply Umran could be in line to play more matches this year for the Knights, who would seriously hope he remains fit right through.