Mitchell Marsh ton powers LSG past RCB to keep IPL playoffs hopes alive

Mitchell Marsh (111 off 56 balls) struck the fastest century by a Lucknow Super Giants batter in the IPL. His teammates then ensured the Australian’s hard work didn’t go in vain as the Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine runs (via DLS method) on Thursday.

Having won what was a do-or-die game following six straight defeats, the Super Giants keep their playoffs hopes alive. RCB remain third in the standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The match was truncated to 19-overs-a-side game following three rain interruptions at the Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow.

The Super Giants, put into bat, posted a formidable 209/3 thanks primarily to Marsh’s second IPL ton along with a late flourish provided by Nicholas Pooran (38 off 23 balls), who regained form against Mumbai Indians, and captain Rishabh Pant (32 not out off

10 balls).

Thereafter, promising pacer Prince Yadav shone with the ball, while Bengal spinner all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed also took the vital wickets of the dangerous Rajat Patidar and Impact Player Tim David to peg RCB back and eventually restrict the defending champions to 203/6.

Even after Patidar and David’s departures, Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd kept RCB in the hunt, taking the equation to 20 off the last six balls. Fortunately for the Super Giants, leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi, expensive in his first three overs, bowled his googlies well to ensure no final-over botch-up.

Prince-ly stuff

Marsh’s innings had given the Super Giants a fair bit of momentum. Riding on that, pacer Prince, in particular, rose to the occasion with his vital strikes to help his team break the losing streak.

After taking a good catch at the deep to send Jacob Bethell back off Mohammed Shami’s bowling, Prince bowled a peach of a delivery that was fast and nipped back in to uproot Virat Kohli’s stumps. RCB were reeling at 9/2 in the second over of their chase.

Thereafter, returning to bowl in the 11th over, Prince was again spot-on with his length, accounting for a well-set Devdutt Padikkal and keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, which compounded the pressure on skipper Patidar. That over from Prince was another turning point of the game.