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regular-article-logo Friday, 08 May 2026

BCCI warns IPL teams over honey-trap risks and security breaches in league

The board asks franchises to tighten hotel and dressing room access after ACSU flags unauthorised presence around players and staff

Indranil Majumdar Published 08.05.26, 05:34 AM
Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder using a phone in the dugout last month, in a videograb shared on X, was in breach of anti-corruption protocols at the IPL

Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder using a phone in the dugout last month, in a videograb shared on X, was in breach of anti-corruption protocols at the IPL Sourced by the Telegraph

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has issued an advisory to all the IPL franchises on the conduct of its players and support staff after several irregularities were observed in the ongoing tournament.

The BCCI has warned the franchises about the potential dangers of targeted honey-trapping during the league.

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“The BCCI draws the attention of all Franchises to the well-documented risks of targeted compromise and honey-trapping that pervade high-profile sporting environments. The possibility of incidents giving rise to serious legal allegations, including those under applicable laws on sexual misconduct, cannot be discounted. IPL franchise management must remain vigilant and proactive in mitigating such risks at all times,” Devajit Saikia said in a seven-page guideline to the franchises on Thursday.

It is understood that several unauthorised persons were found in team hotels, team buses, dugouts, dressing room and around team officials during matches. Few such incidents have been reported by the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU), headed by retired IPS Sharad Kumar.

“(a) No person, irrespective of their identity, relationship to the team member, or stated purpose, shall be permitted entry into a player’s or support staff member’s hotel room without the prior knowledge and explicit written approval of the Team Manager.

“(b) Guests and visitors shall be received exclusively in designated public areas of the hotel, such as the lobby or reception lounge. No guest shall be escorted to private hotel rooms unless the Team Manager has specifically authorised the same in writing,” the advisory mentions.

Royals manager Romi Bhinder was recently fined for using a mobile phone near the dugout. Royals’ captain Riyan Parag was also seen vaping in the dressing room during a match and was fined 25 per cent of his match fee.

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