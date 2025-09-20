Smriti Mandhana breaks Virat Kohli’s all-time record with 50-ball ODI century

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana produced a record-breaking performance in the third and deciding ODI against Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, smashing a 50-ball century to become the fastest Indian — male or female — to reach 100 in ODIs, surpassing Virat Kohli’s 52-ball hundred against Australia in Jaipur in October 2013.

Mandhana, who had already held the record for the fastest century by an Indian woman with a 70-ball effort, also went past former Australian Karen Rolton’s 57-ball record from 2000-01.

She now ranks second among women globally, behind Meg Lanning, who scored a 45-ball century against New Zealand in 2012-13. The 29-year-old’s innings included 14 fours and four sixes.

Thanks to Mandhana’s knock and a strong innings from Harmanpreet Kaur, India reached 204/2 at the end of 20 overs during their chase of Australia’s massive 413, set after Beth Mooney produced a scintillating 138.

Australia’s innings also featured contributions from Georgia Voll (81), Ellyse Perry (68), and skipper Alyssa Healy (30), helping the visitors post their joint-highest total in women’s ODIs.

Australia capitalised on a flat pitch, short boundaries, a quick outfield, and inconsistent Indian bowling and fielding. While India took all ten Australian wickets, most breakthroughs came after the damage had been inflicted by the top five batters.

Mandhana’s record-breaking performance also made her the first woman to score four ODI hundreds in a single year (achieved in 2024).

She became only the second woman, after Tammy Beaumont of Australia, to score successive ODI hundreds twice. New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite holds the record for most consecutive women’s ODI hundreds with four tons in 2016-17.