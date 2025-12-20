MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 20 December 2025

Captain Surya’s pat for ‘brand of cricket’ as India beat South Africa by 30 runs in T20I

India’s intent-laden effort has already fetched them results

Our Bureau Published 20.12.25, 11:20 AM
Tilak Varma plays ashot during his 42-ball 73on Friday.

Tilak Varma plays ashot during his 42-ball 73on Friday. PTI

Suryakumar Yadav pra­ised India’s attacking brand of cricket which helped them earn a 30-run victory against South Africa in the deciding T20I on Friday.

“From the start of the series, we wanted to stick to a particular brand of cricket and we did exactly that. We didn’t try to do anything different. We wanted to express ourselves in all departments and the results are right there in front of everyone,” said the T20I captain.

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s intent-laden effort has already fetched them results.

“Yeah, this is something we felt was missing in our last few series. This is exactly how we wanted to bat, once someone gets going, they don’t stop. We wanted that relentless intent, and today it worked beautifully,” he said.

“The plan was to use Bumrah in one over in the Powerplay, control the middle phase after drinks and then have him ready for the death overs. Washington (Sundar) stepped up brilliantly and took responsibility. We were under pressure at times, we were challenged, but this game is about how you respond and the boys did really well.

“It’s been challenging but a very good series. We did almost everything we wanted to. Maybe the only thing we couldn’t quite manage was finding ‘Surya the batter’. He went missing somewhere! But he’ll be back stronger.

“As a team, I’m really happy. Whenever we were in trouble, someone always put their hand up and pulled us through. As captain, that’s very satisfying.”

Man of the Match Hardik Pandya was pleased with his effort. “I play cricket to win games. It is a good feeling to contribute to the win,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS

T20Is
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

PM in Bengal amid SIR row; to address Matua concerns, inaugurate highway projects

This is Modi’s first visit to the state since the draft SIR rolls were published, and the third in the past five months
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Quote left Quote right

We will not yield to fascist methods being adopted by Centre against IFFK

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT