‘Everyone is waiting for that one innings’: Tilak Varma backs Suryakumar Yadav amid lean T20I run

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav may be struggling for runs, but the dressing room is backing him to find his touch soon.

After India’s 30-run win over South Africa in the fifth T20I on Friday sealed a 3-1 series victory, teammate Tilak Varma said the out-of-form skipper needs just one innings to rediscover his rhythm.

Tilak said he spoke to Suryakumar during the innings, urging him to stay calm and give himself time.

“I was just saying (to him) that just middle a few balls, just wait and just be calm and take the few balls' times,” Tilak told reporters. “If (the) team wants I can get going from the other side, (but) you just be on the crease and take some time. Take the feel of the middle of the bat, that's what I was talking to him.”

India posted 231/5 after Tilak’s 42-ball 73 and a 105-run stand with Hardik Pandya, who scored 63. South Africa finished at 201/8 in reply. While Abhishek Sharma (34) and Sanju Samson (37) chipped in, Suryakumar’s lean run continued with a 7-ball 5.

Tilak said the idea was to reduce pressure on the skipper rather than force shots.

“If he gets that confidence then he will be... everyone has watched him, how he can play, so I think at this time if he takes a few balls at that moment, I would not say (to him to) just (try) going over the fielder,” he said. “But I was just saying (to him) that try finding the gaps. If you can pierce the field well from your bat, you get a good feel about it and after that you are going to hit. It was not his day, but everyone is waiting for that one innings, if he gets that one innings then everyone knows how dangerous he can be.”

Suryakumar’s struggles in T20Is stand in contrast to his IPL form, where he registered 16 consecutive innings of 25 or more runs for Mumbai Indians.

In international T20s in 2025, however, he has scored 218 runs in 19 innings at an average of 13.62, without a half-century.

With the ball, Tilak identified Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy as India’s first-choice wicket-takers. The duo shared six wickets in the decider.

“Comparing to other fast bowlers, everyone knows that Jasprit Bumrah has that extra (sting) in his bowling. The same way, I would also say that Varun Chakravarthy has that extra something in his bowling, (with) which he can take wickets anytime,” Tilak said.

“These two bowlers are go-to bowlers whenever the team needs a wicket, they will do that and that's what Varun has shown in the whole series, especially today when we were under pressure, he took that two wickets in an over,” he added.

Tilak also praised Hardik Pandya’s 16-ball half-century, the second fastest by an Indian in T20Is.

“It was very good to watch from (the) non-striker's (end), it was incredible batting by him. The way he was hitting every ball (was coming off) right from the middle of the bat and it was fantastic innings by him,” he said. “The partnership and the way he batted was very crucial on this wicket and the way he showed intent right from the first ball, it was very good to watch.”

On Chakravarthy’s form, Tilak said, “The way Varun is doing consistently for the team, (it) is good to watch and that's what makes him a world No 1 T20 bowler, so he is high in confidence (and) touch wood he should be doing that till the World Cup.”

Tilak said the pitch allowed batters to attack early. “I had seen the first few overs the way Abhishek and Sanju batted, so it had been a good wicket, so I just want to get going right from the first ball,” he said.

“I just want to finish the game and play according to the situation. If the team needs to bat at the highest strike rate, then I will do that, (and) if team wants me to just finish the game, then I will play like that,” he added.