Samson, Kishan power India to 203/1 in 15 overs in T20 World Cup final

India’s top order tore into the New Zealand attack in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday, reaching 203 for one in 15 overs after being asked to bat first.

Sanju Samson was going strong on 89 off 45 balls, while Ishan Kishan provided solid support with 52 off 24 balls. Kishan brought up his half-century in just 21 deliveries as India kept the scoreboard moving at a rapid pace.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma gave India a flying start. The opener smashed a 18-ball fifty and looked in full flow after a quiet run over the past week. He was eventually dismissed for 52 off 21 balls.

After Abhishek’s departure, Samson and Kishan kept the momentum going. Boundaries and sixes came regularly as the New Zealand bowlers struggled to slow the scoring.

The India batters mostly dealt in fours and sixes after being asked to bat first by New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner.

New Zealand brought back pacer Jacob Duffy in place of all-rounder Luke McConchie in their playing eleven. India retained the same side that played the second semifinal against England in Mumbai.

Brief Scores:

India: 203/1 in 15 overs (Abhishek Sharma 52, Sanju Samson batting 89, Ishan Kishan batting 54 off 24).