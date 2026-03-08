India reach 127/1 in 10 overs after Abhishek Sharma blitz in T20 World Cup final

Abhishek Sharma gave India a flying start in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on Sunday, smashing an 18-ball fifty as the hosts raced to 127 for one in 10 overs.

The left-hander went on the attack from the first few overs and brought up his half-century in just 18 balls. Abhishek was eventually dismissed for 52 off 21 deliveries after putting India firmly in control of the innings.

Sanju Samson carried the momentum after Abhishek’s dismissal and remained unbeaten on 48 off 30 balls. Ishan Kishan also chipped in with a quick 20 off 10 deliveries.

India’s openers dominated the New Zealand bowlers after being asked to bat first by captain Mitchell Santner. Boundaries and sixes came regularly as the Indian batters kept the scoring rate high.

New Zealand made one change to their playing eleven, bringing back pacer Jacob Duffy in place of all-rounder Luke McConchie.

India, meanwhile, retained the same eleven that played the second semifinal against England in Mumbai.

Brief Scores:

India: 127/1 in 10 overs (Abhishek Sharma 52, Sanju Samson 48 batting).