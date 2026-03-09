MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 09 March 2026

'Sickening': Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma condemns yet another attack in Delhi on people from northeast

Two students from the Northeast were allegedly attacked near the Saket District Court Complex in Delhi on Sunday, days after the Delhi CM said the national capital is 'for everyone'

Our Web Desk Published 09.03.26, 11:12 AM
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma File picture

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Monday strongly condemned what he called a "sickening" assault on two people from the northeast in New Delhi, tagging Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and urging the authorities to take stringent action against “racial bullying.”

Two students, a girl from Assam and a transgender person from Manipur, were allegedly attacked near the Saket District Court Complex in Delhi on Sunday. The incident occurred just days after students from Arunachal Pradesh had racial slurs directed at them in Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to preliminary reports, the two students on Sunday were taking a walk when a group of men made inappropriate remarks at them. The injured student had been taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

In the previous instance of racial slurs in Delhi, targeting three women from Arunachal Pradesh, the perpetrators, a couple in Malviya Nagar, have been arrested and are on 14-day judicial custody.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta condemned the racial slurs in a video posted on X, in which she said, "Delhi belongs to everyone.”

“The police are taking legal action with full responsibility, and we will ensure that the strictest possible action is taken against the culprits,” said Gupta.

Sangma’s message after the Sunday incident highlighted the recurring nature of the attacks on the northeast community. “Angered by the repeated attacks on North East people in Mainland India,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS

Northeast States Conrad K Sangma
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new supreme leader?

The clerical body named the 56-year-old mid-ranking cleric, who has survived the U.S.-Israeli air war on Iran, as successor more than a week after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in an air strike
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises above Riyadh, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 5, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT