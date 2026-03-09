'Sickening': Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma condemns yet another attack in Delhi on people from northeast

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Monday strongly condemned what he called a "sickening" assault on two people from the northeast in New Delhi, tagging Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and urging the authorities to take stringent action against “racial bullying.”

Two students, a girl from Assam and a transgender person from Manipur, were allegedly attacked near the Saket District Court Complex in Delhi on Sunday. The incident occurred just days after students from Arunachal Pradesh had racial slurs directed at them in Delhi.

According to preliminary reports, the two students on Sunday were taking a walk when a group of men made inappropriate remarks at them. The injured student had been taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

In the previous instance of racial slurs in Delhi, targeting three women from Arunachal Pradesh, the perpetrators, a couple in Malviya Nagar, have been arrested and are on 14-day judicial custody.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta condemned the racial slurs in a video posted on X, in which she said, "Delhi belongs to everyone.”

“The police are taking legal action with full responsibility, and we will ensure that the strictest possible action is taken against the culprits,” said Gupta.

Sangma’s message after the Sunday incident highlighted the recurring nature of the attacks on the northeast community. “Angered by the repeated attacks on North East people in Mainland India,” he said.